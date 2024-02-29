Former Stormers speedster Devon Williams says he won’t make it personal if he gets a shot at his former span in the colours of the Bulls on Saturday.
He has been on fire for the Bulls after joining the span on loan from the Pumas that’s become a permanent deal.
And the 31-year-old outside back credits Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse with helping to revive his career after leaving the Stormers and WP in 2016 after a lack of game time.
On proving a point to the Stormers this week, Williams adds: “I think rugby’s bigger than that.
“If I get the opportunity to play against them then I know everything will fall into place. It’s not about me, it’s about the team.”
Bulls flanker Marco van Staden, meanwhile, expects a battle to end the Stormers’ 7-0 streak at Loftus: “It’s been a tough few times against the Stormers … It’s always a fight, any derby game in South Africa is a fight to get over the line.”
