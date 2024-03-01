Bulls coach Jake White admits the Stormers have their “number” ahead of tomorrow’s north-south derby at Loftus Versfeld (5:05pm), but Stormers flanker Deon Fourie can’t wait to keep the 7-0 winning run rolling. The Stormers are currently on a yster streak against the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship and have not lost to SA team since December 2021.

White acknowledged the Stormers as the “form team of URC”, praising their consistency but challenged his manne to break the hoodoo, urging them to replicate standout performances against the likes of Saracens and Bordeaux this season. Praises: Jake White. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix He says: “They have had our number in this competition, to be fair. But they’ve had the number of a lot of teams. “They are the form team of this competition. They played two finals, won one and lost the other narrowly. What they do, they do very well. They have a very settled coaching staff that have been together for 10 to 15 years, coaching the Vodacom Cup and junior ranks.

From GrassRoots to Greatness this Saturday at Loftus 🐂



🎟️ Tickets here: https://t.co/1SiDxHNUK5@vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/THVCY83Hbr — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 29, 2024 “We are getting better and I’m much happier about where we are now in year three, compared to where we were in year one. Fourie, revelling in the winning habit, expressed excitement about maintaining their dominance. The Stormers ace adds: “I think it’s just a confidence thing with the Stormers at the moment.