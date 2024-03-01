Despite a poor performance in Vancouver last weekend where South Africa finished in ninth place, Ngcobo says they are embracing the challenge of their Pool A fixtures against series leaders Argentina, Ireland and Spain, starting against the Irish at 5.38am Saturday.

Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo says his manne must sharpen up and go all-out on attack to bounce back to form at the LA stop of the 2024 Sevens Series this weekend.

He tells the team’s media: “We finished strong in Vancouver with good wins over Canada and Australia and we want that momentum to carry us into the match against Ireland.

“We want that use the positive energy and for the players to remain on their toes.”

The #Blitzboks will turn the corner in LA according to James Murphy. #HSBCSVNS pic.twitter.com/SWJuTEGCy9 — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 29, 2024

Despite losing by 22-10 to Ireland in Vancouver last week, the Ncgobo believes that result can be reversed, adding: “We need to sharpen up in that area and look after our ball better.