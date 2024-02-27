Coach Sandile Ngcobo is misluk about the lack of consistency of the Blitzboks, who must ruk reg themselves gou for the Los Angeles Sevens this weekend after their swak finish in Canada. The Blitzboks left Vancouver with a 24-7 win over Australia to claim ninth place on Sunday, but for Ngcobo it was too little, too late.

Their worst finish of the season resulted in the Blitzboks dropping to sixth place on the overall standings after four tournaments. Mixed views: Sandile Ngcobo. Picture: @Blitzboks And Ngcobo says: “We finished the best way possible. We asked the players to leave a statement and that is what they did. “We need to be more consistent, that is a fact – we cannot arrive at games not mentally ready.

“The positive finish in our last two games, beating Canada and Australia, showed what can be done. Finding consistency will be key when the #Blitzboks set their sights on the #HSBCSVNS Los Angeles this week - more here: https://t.co/EWoRvrkooc 🗝#PoweredByUnity pic.twitter.com/oK1uOE0dJI — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 26, 2024 “We know we can put any team away; we have the individuals and the culture to put it together but we are not consistent in doing that.” According to the Blitzbok boss, their focus will shift for the USA leg: “The mental side of the game is currently the issue, and we will address that going forward.”

South Africa has been drawn in Pool A when the LA event kicks off from Friday to Sunday. They will again face Ireland, who pipped them in Vancouver, and will also be up against series leaders and Canada champions, Argentina, as well as Spain in their other pool matches. Pinpoint accuracy from Davids to set up Specman for the try 📍#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSVAN pic.twitter.com/7D2vxaSPW0 — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) February 25, 2024 Sevens series standings

1 Argentina 78 2 Ireland 54 3 Fiji 54