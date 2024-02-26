This after coach Sandile Ngcobo’s charges lost their final Pool C match 22-10 against Ireland on Saturday at BC Place in Vancouver.

The Blitzboks faced Australia in the playoff for ninth place at the Canada Sevens on Sunday.

The defeat against Ireland meant that the SA side finished last in their pool for the first time this season.

At half-time, things were still tight, with the Irish leading 10-5, but two late tries killed off any Cup hopes the SA side had for this weekend.

Ireland did well to control the aerial battle and kickoffs, while some poor defence by individuals in the Blitzboks jersey handed the Irish good momentum when needed.