Blitzboks veteran Zain Davids is honger to add to his trophy collection when South Africa aim to get back on the winning trail at the Vancouver Sevens tonight. The Blitzboks have won the Canada leg of the World Sevens Series three times and were runners-up twice since the first tournament in March 2016.

However, Sandile Ngcobo’s manne find themselves in fourth spot on the standings after three events that includes only a Dubai title win in 2024. The #Blitzboks are fully focussed on the challenge that awaits in Vancouver this weekend 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#PoweredByUnity #HSBCSVNS pic.twitter.com/2WLqqzFljm — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 22, 2024 Davids has travelled to Canada six times and returned with three gold medals, but that has not stopped the Blitzbok heavyweight’s winning appetite. When “Putty” runs out at BC Place in Pool C against reigning sevens champions New Zealand at 11.52pm today, it will be in his 45th sevens tournament, which underlines the fact that Davids remains an important cog in the Blitzbok machine.

He has scored 38 tries so far, but more significant is his 45 tackles made in the first three tournaments this season, the most by any player thus far. The #Blitzboks will look to get the most from their blend of youth and experience in Canada - more here: https://t.co/HMMlwko5U0 🙌#PoweredByUnity #HSBCSVNS pic.twitter.com/XvrMPlqXQo — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 21, 2024 And while the 26-year-old would not mind another goue prize, the Capetonian tells the Blitzboks’ media span: “I’ve had a good run here and that is why this tournament ranks amongst my favourites, but this trip is not about me, it is about us as a squad playing to our potential and achieving our goals.” Blitzboks fixtures:

Friday: SA vs New Zealand (11:52pm). Saturday: SA vs Great Britain (4.56am), SA vs Ireland (11.05pm). Sevens series standings

1 Argentina 58 2 Fiji 44 3 Australia 44

4 South Africa 42 5 Ireland 42 [email protected]