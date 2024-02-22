Veteran playmaker Justin Geduld wants the Blitzboks to skill their way back into form in the Vancouver Sevens this weekend. Down in fourth place on the log after winning the Series opener in Dubai before swak showings in Cape Town and Australia, the Blitzboks want to bring the heat in chilly Canada.

And Geduld reckons: “We have a wide variety of skills and everyone in the squad is keen to deliver this weekend. If that happens, we will be a tough team to beat.” Prepped troops: Coach Sandile Ngcobo. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix The 30-year-old returns to Sandile Ngbobo’s squad after being rested for the Australian leg of the series. Geduld, who has played 56 Sevens Series tournaments for South Africa, believes confidence is high in the camp, despite a tough pool draw against New Zealand, Ireland and Great Britain.

The #Blitzboks will look to get the most from their blend of youth and experience in Canada - more here: https://t.co/HMMlwko5U0 🙌#PoweredByUnity #HSBCSVNS pic.twitter.com/XvrMPlqXQo — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 21, 2024 His determination to bounce back in late 2023 from a 15-month injury spell is an inspiration to the Blizboks manne in the effort to reclaim the world title in the shorter format. And of playing in Canada, Geduld tells the the team’s media: “This is a nice tournament and I love coming here, despite the cold. “The rest gave me a good boost, I worked hard in that time and will be ready to deliver my best this weekend.