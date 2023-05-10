Blitzboks yster Justin Geduld will be back in the colours of South Africa at the France Sevens this weekend.
Returning after 15 months out because of a knee injury, Geduld, 29, will be out to save SA some face after a swak season to date under new coach Sandile Ngcobo.
Not helped by an endless injury list which included fit-again stars Geduld, Dewald Human and Ronald Brown, the Boks are currently seventh on the World Series standings with only two rounds to play.
Geduld says of their situation: “It will certainly help to have all of us back.
“There will be no pressure on a specific player upon his return, me included, as we can all fulfil that role and support each other in that.
I have a lot of confidence in the ability of these teammates and with the knowledge that we had a good prep back home, feel that we can approach this tournament with a strong mindset.”