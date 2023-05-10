Returning after 15 months out because of a knee injury, Geduld, 29, will be out to save SA some face after a swak season to date under new coach Sandile Ngcobo.

Blitzboks yster Justin Geduld will be back in the colours of South Africa at the France Sevens this weekend.

Not helped by an endless injury list which included fit-again stars Geduld, Dewald Human and Ronald Brown, the Boks are currently seventh on the World Series standings with only two rounds to play.

Geduld says of their situation: “It will certainly help to have all of us back.

“There will be no pressure on a specific player upon his return, me included, as we can all fulfil that role and support each other in that.