Oud maar nog nie koud, Blitzboks yster Rosko Specman can’t wait to re-ignite South Africa’s attack and light up the Vancouver Sevens this weekend
Specman, having rejoined the Blitzboks squad in the Canada leg of the World Sevens Series, is determined to make an impact after last playing in the tournament in 2017.
Reflecting on his earlier experiences, Specman recalls playing alongside Bryan Habana and Ryan Kankowski in 2014, losing to New Zealand in the final, and in 2017 losing to England in his last appearance at BC Place.
Now, at 34, Specman says: “I am now playing every tournament as if that will be my last for my country and this beloved Blitzboks team, because in reality, it could be.
“At my age, you must enjoy every moment and make it count, in order not to feel sorry afterwards.”
Despite an inconsistent season so far, with victories in Dubai but disappointments in Cape Town and Perth, Specman values the experience of being rested in Perth, but is reg to bring the ‘Speckmagic’ to chilly Vancouver.
He adds: “We’ve had an up and down season so far. When we enjoyed it and made it count, like in the tournament opener in Dubai, we were victorious.
“We saw that in Dubai, and I believe we can replicate that result here in Canada. We have a very experienced core of players, and we should be able to execute on the day.”