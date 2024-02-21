Specman , having rejoined the Blitzboks squad in the Canada leg of the World Sevens Series, is determined to make an impact after last playing in the tournament in 2017.

Oud maar nog nie koud, Blitzboks yster Rosko Specman can’t wait to re-ignite South Africa’s attack and light up the Vancouver Sevens this weekend

Reflecting on his earlier experiences, Specman recalls playing alongside Bryan Habana and Ryan Kankowski in 2014, losing to New Zealand in the final, and in 2017 losing to England in his last appearance at BC Place.

Now, at 34, Specman says: “I am now playing every tournament as if that will be my last for my country and this beloved Blitzboks team, because in reality, it could be.

“At my age, you must enjoy every moment and make it count, in order not to feel sorry afterwards.”