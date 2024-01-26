Die vakansie is nou verby and now it’s time to get back to business for South Africa’s Blitzboks in Perth, Australia. That’s the message from captain Selvyn Davids, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing last outing in the Cape Town Sevens in December which saw them finish in sixth place.

Facing Spain and Canada today in Pool A, and a crucial encounter with series leaders Argentina tomorrow, South Africa must fire from the first whistle if they are to repeat their heroics of winning the first tournament of the series in Dubai. Davids, who was instrumental in the Dubai triumph and was named in the Dream Team after the tournament, highlighted his manne’s preparation and commitment in the third leg of the series in Australia and declares: “We are not on holiday, we have a job to do. “The coaches have given us the foundation and how they want us to play. They have done their work. It is now up to us as the players to execute our roles and to do your part of what is expected.

“If we manage that, we will be close to the podium, which is where we want to end up at the end of the tournament.” Coach Sandile Ngcobo echoes Davids’ sentiments, while he hopes the introduction of debutants Tristan Leyds and David Brits, alongside the return of playmaker Ricardo ‘Tricky Ricky’ Duarttee, with the promising Donovan Don and experienced James Murphy, injects a new dimension into the squad. He says: “Those guys will have to settle in, so the earlier we can get into our stride, the quicker they will settle into their roles and responsibilities.