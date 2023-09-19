The Springbok Sevens again failed to book a spot at the Olympic Games in 2024 by losing 17-12 defeat to Kenya in the final of the Africa qualifiers on Sunday.

And now coach Sandile Ngcobo and his team’s only chance of making it to Paris is if they are given clearance from Sascoc to play as one of 12 teams who will fight it out for one spot in the Olympic repechage tournament in June next year.