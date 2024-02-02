Bellville punched above their weight in scoring an 18 run win over reigning champs Claremont last Saturday. More importantly, they gained much needed points in their bid to stave off relegation.

This week they host Kraaifontein in the northern suburbs derby and will not be lacking in confidence. It was a kragtige century by opening batsman Courtney Adams (100) that set up their match winning total against Claremont, while spinner Kai Chetty bagged a five-for (5/41) when the home side was coasting to victory requiring 57 runs with 6 wickets on hand. It was Chetty that weaved his magic that saw the Claremont innings implode.

Kraaie have been off course since the festive break and suffered a moerse 128 run loesing at the hands of Ronbebosch. But they are capable of pulling off an upset with a well-balanced attack, spearheaded by quicks Diego du Plessis and Elliot Moses Primrose, meanwhile, gained back to back victories with a 122-run over Milnerton. They will host log leaders WPCC and will not be overawed by the occasion.

Abdul Qaadeer Salie (79) was in good nick against Millies and if he can help the Roses post a formidable tally an upset cannot be ruled out. “Vinnige” Maahier Eksteen with 4/10 against Millies is their go-to bowler who will relish the opportunity of squaring up against a team loaded with big guns. In the First Division A, Brackenfell are comfortably ahead on the log with a full haul of bonus points in their two victories over the weekend.They should have no problem of accounting for Avendale at home. Last week’s results

Durbanville beat Cape Town by 8 wickets Cape Town 110 (4/25) Durbanville 113/2 (Ruben Senekal 63*, Jean Strydom 41*)

Bellville beat Claremont by 18 runs Bellville 253 (Courtney Adams 100, Cody Nieuwoudt 44) Claremont 235 (Matthew de Villiers 60, Kai Greig 42; Kai Chetty 5/41)

Rondebosch beat Kraaifontein 128 runs Rondebosch 233/7 (Lennert Van Wyk 80, Sean Hendrieck 47*, Cameron Fraser 46) Kraaifontein 105 (Malwande Zamo 40; Luke Stevens 3/21)

Primrose beat Milnerton by 122 runs Primrose 266 (Abdul-Qadeer Salie 79, Abdallah Bayoumy 40; Keegan Fortune 3/42) Milnerton 144 (Keegan Fortune 64; Maahir Eksteen 4/10)

UWC beat Green Point by 6 wickets Green Point 205/9 (Gareth Roderick 62; Jesse Prodehl 4/39, Abubakr Samodien 3/37) UWC 206/4 (Kai Curran 75, Sinalo Ngobeni 47)

WPCC beat Rylands by 6 wickets Rylands 185/8 (Waseem Mukuddem 36*; Balumko Brukwe 3/28) WPCC 186/4 (Derek Mitchell 61, Givon Christian 46)

UWC beat Milnerton by 7 wickets Milnerton 101 (Abubakr Samodien 3/12, Cullan Larkin 3/14) UWC 105/3 (Sinalo Ngobeni 59*; Malcolm Cloete 3/25)

First Division Gugulethu beat Avendale by 28 runs, NGCC beat Strandfontein by 3 wickets, Ottoman beat Tygerberg by 1 wicket, Hottentots Holland beat UCT by 4 runs, Brackenfell beat United by 5 wickets, Pinelands beat Vikings by 10 wickets, Brackenfell beat UCT by 8 wickets Weekend fixtures