The seesaw battle at the top of the standings in the Western Province Cricket Association’s Premier League is continuing, with Claremont now occupying top spot. This after their surprise seven-wicket win over UWC last weekend, while former leaders Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC) went down to Durbanville by 19 runs.

Claremont will be hosting the hapless Rylands this week and will be hellbent on gaining maximum points to cement their place at the top of the standings. Skipper Josh Breed has been in good nick as an allrounder and has played a key role in their resurgence. Rylands got a 203 run pak against Rondebosch and will have to shore up their batting dept if they’re gonna compete. Durbanville, making a determined bid to remain champs are at home to Green Point. The visitors will be relying on opener Zac Elkin, who scored 129* in their win over CTCC last week, to hou dik with his form.

Durbies’ ou manne Rob van der Ross and Jaco Castle have the midas touch with ball in hand recently and could be key. WPCC have a chance to redeem themselves against Kraaifontein. They have a powerful batting lineup headed by veteran opener Derek Mitchell, but more consistency is required from the rest of the manne if they are thinking of bringing home any silverware. Bottom of the log Ottoman gained much-needed points at the expense of fellow strugglers Brackenfell and could surprise CTCC.

The enigmatic Bosch side have leading run maker Lennert van Wyk (122 v Rylands) firing on all cylinders and should mince Bellville. In the First Division title contenders Primrose face a crucial away game against Victoria at the Chukker. SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Brackenfell v UWC, CTCC v Ottoman, Claremont v Rylands, Durbanville v Green Point, WPCC v Kraaifontein and Rondebosch v Bellville. First Division: Tygerberg v Avendale, Vikings v Milnerton, Pinelands v Gugulethu, Strandfontein v Kuils River, UCT v Northerns Goodwood and Victoria v Primroses. LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

WP Premier League Greenpoint beat Cape Town by 40 runs Greenpoint 206/8 (Zac Elkin 129*; Matthew Olsen 4/59).

Cape Town 166 (Kyle Schreuder 59, Guy Sheena 5/43). Kraaifontein beat Belville by 5 wickets Belville 172 (Marcus Fourie 82; Craig Ephraim 5/36).

Kraaifontein 172/5 (Dale Campbell 51, Darryl Losper 35). Ottoman beat Brackenfell by 30 runs Ottoman 174 (Isma-eel Prince 51, Taariq Behardien 50; Johan Loubser 3/37, Leon van Vuuren 3/38).

Brackenfell 144 (Abdul Galeem Rylands 5/36, Mujahid Isaacs 4/27). Rondebosch beat Rylands by 203 runs Rondebosch 347/4 (Lennert Van Wyk 122, Jesse Christensen 71, Aneurin Donald 55).

Rylands 144 (Luke Stevens 4/26). Claremont beat UWC by 7 wickets UWC 169 (Josh Breed 3/26, Harlan Greig 3/34).

Claremont 170/3 (Harlen Greig 57*). Durbanville beat WPCC by 19 runs Durbanville 255/6 (Je, an Strydom 67, Jaco Castle 57; Justin Behrens 3/52).