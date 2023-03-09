The musical chairs at the top of the Premier League table continues with Claremont leapfrogging Durbanville to top the log with three rounds to play. Claremont, who were level on points with Durbanville but second heading into the weekend, scored a bonus point win over Bellville after Matt De Villiers posted a century (108) which enabled them to reach 262/5.

Gavin Dickenson(5/18) then proceeded to rout Bellville who could only muster 99. Top top: Matthew de Villiers Durbanville also won, but failed to bag a bonus point in their two-wicket win over Cape Town. To keep hold of pole position, Durbanvilla have a tough ask this week when they host third-placed WPCC.

It will be a match-up between two powerful batting lineups. The visitors have the league’s leading runs-scorer Bruce Mitchell with 801 in their ranks. Durbies have a much easier fixture at home against lowly-placed Brackenfell. They were made to work hard for their two-wicket win over Cape Town. It was a century by Ruben Senekal (107) that saw them home. Nothing short of maximum points will satisfy the hosts this week. At the bottom end of the log, basement dwellers Ottoman will be hoping to repeat their first round win over Rylands when they clash at Surrey Estate. Both sides are desperate for points if they’re gonna ease their relegation woes.

In First Division A, Milnerton strengthened their position at the top of the log with a surprisingly easy nine wicket win over UCT. Second placed Primrose are at home to Avendale in what should be an interesting encounter. SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier League: Durbanville v Brackenfell, CTCC v Rondebosch, Claremont v WPCC, Bellville v GPCC, Kraaifontein v UWC and Ottoman v Rylands. First Division A: Primroses v Avendale, Victoria v Vikings, Strandfontein v Gugulethu, Kuilsrivier v UCT, Pinelands v Milnerton and Tygerberg v Northerns Goodwood. LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

WP Premier League Green Point beat Brackenfell by 87 runs Green Point 161 (Elliot Moses 43; JT Schoeman 4/50).

Brackenfell 74 (Wesley Bedja 6/33). Claremont beat Bellville by 163 runs Claremont 262/5 (Matthew de Villiers 108, Kai Greig 70).

Bellville 99 (Marcus Fourie 46; Gavin Dickenson 5/18). Durbanville beat Cape Town by 2 wickets Cape Town 204/9 (Ethan-John Cunningham 66, Michal Lord 58; Jody Lawrence 3/26).

Durbanville 205/8 (Ruben Senekal 107; Nicholas Scott 4/47). UWC beat Ottoman by 8 wickets Ottoman 119 (Jesse Prodehl 4/38).

UWC 121/2 (Kai Curran 47*). WPCC beat Rondebosch by 6 wickets Rondebosch 140 (Luke Petersen 3/30).

WPCC 146/4 (Nick Barlow 39*). Kraaifontein beat Rylands by 2 wickets Rylands 142 (Ncedo Tywaku 3/13, Sisonke Mazele 3/19).