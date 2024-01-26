Milnerton’s fall from grace in the WPCA Premier League Division has been nothing short of spectacular.

They plummeted to their eighth successive defeat going down by 56 runs to basement dwellers Rylands.

Fellow strugglers Primrose - joint last on the log - are now rubbing their hands in anticipation of their clash at Rosmead with Millies.

After winning their opening five games, few would have thought things would go so pear shape for Millies, but they will be hoping the likes of veteran veteran seamer Malcolm Cloete (20) can help them taste success again.