BY GOOSAIN ABRAHAMS
Milnerton’s fall from grace in the WPCA Premier League Division has been nothing short of spectacular.
They plummeted to their eighth successive defeat going down by 56 runs to basement dwellers Rylands.
Fellow strugglers Primrose - joint last on the log - are now rubbing their hands in anticipation of their clash at Rosmead with Millies.
After winning their opening five games, few would have thought things would go so pear shape for Millies, but they will be hoping the likes of veteran veteran seamer Malcolm Cloete (20) can help them taste success again.
Rylands, meanwhile, have been boosted by the return of the experienced opener Jack Newby (70) who together with Taariq Chiecktey (85) put on 139 for the opening partnership.
These two will have to be at their best when they play WPCC away.
The “Club” came unstuck on going down to Green Point by 6 wickets and cannot afford any further hiccups if they want to maintain their position as log leaders.
In the First Division A, Ottomans are aanie brand thanks to back-to-back victories over the weekend. They have now leapfrogged Northerns Goodwood into second position on the log .
Their star performer has been Mujahid Toffar, who bagged a century (117) v Strandfontein, and is also the top scorer (745) in the league.
Log leaders Brackenfell, meanwhile, face United.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
SATURDAY’S FIXTURES
Premier League: Claremont v Bellville, Cape Town CC v Durbanville, UWC v Green Point CC, Kraaifontein v Rondebosch, Primroses v Milnerton, Western Province CC v Rylands.
First Division A: Avendale v Gugulethu, United v Brackenfell, UCT v Hottentots Holland, Northerns Goodwood v Strandfontein, Ottomans v Tygerberg, Vikings v Pinelands.