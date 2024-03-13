The Cape’s hopes of another cup title rests on Sellenbosch’s shoulders again this season. The ouens from the Winelands did the seemingly impossible earlier this season, winning the Carling Black Label Cup without playing a single home game!

They’re away against giant slayers Milford FC for a last-16 showdown at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Friday. The KZN minnows took Kaizer Chiefs all the way to penalties and beat them at FNB Stadium to reach this stage. Victorious: Stellies FC celebrate their Carling cup victory. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Stellies shouldn’t be fazed by all that because they will not face the same Milford that played against Chiefs.

You know how it is - teams raise their game whenever they have to face teams like Amakhosi. I won’t be surprised if these guys underestimate Stellies and Iqraam Rayners punishes them before reporting for Bafana Bafana camp. ✨ 𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝘄 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗰![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗱 ✨



The Maroons have set a new record for the longest unbeaten streak in the club's history, extending the streak to 16 matches across all competitions. pic.twitter.com/Xwv7KFe2Pv — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) March 10, 2024 Unfortunately, Stellies playmaker Jayden Adams didn’t make Hugo Broos’ squad this time around.