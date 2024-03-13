Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has warned his manne to be more ruthless ahead as they target more silverware. Having clinched the club’s first ever senior trophy by winning the Carling Black Label Cup in December, the Maroons go to Milford FC this Friday for a Nedback last-16 clash.

Barker knows his span cannot take the KZN minnow lightly, after they sent giants Kaizer Chiefs crashing out in the previous round. The coach has called on his side to be even more clinical and ruthless at home following last night's derby draw against Cape Town Spurs ↓ — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) March 10, 2024 And with the Bolanders failing to find a winner in Saturday’s 1-1 PSL draw with bottom-club Cape Town Spurs, Barker wants more bite form his manne. He tells the club website: “We created chances but struggled with the final pass and in the final third, where the decision making and penetrative passing maybe wasn’t smart enough.