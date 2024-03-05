It’s Cape PSL derby time at Cape Town Stadium tonight at 7.30pm when hosts Cape Town City tackle Stellies FC. Not only are local bragging rights up for grabs, but the two teams are also fighting for second place in the PSL.

Coach Eric Tinkler’s City currently occupy that spot - 11 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, with Stellies three points behind them with a game in hand in fifth place. Stelies chief: Steve Barker. Picture: Philip Maete/BackpagePix Victory for coach Steve Barker’s Stellies by a two-goal difference tonight will see them leapfrog City while having a game in hand. The visitors will take heart from their 1-0 victory at Danie Craven Stadium in the reverse tie in December, while the overall head to head record also favours the team from the Winelands.

Having met nine times before, Stellies have won six of those matches, one ended in a draw and City won two. CT City mentor: Eric Tinkler. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix For the visitors to make it seven, Barker says they’ll need to up their game after a 1-1 draw with Chippa United last time out. Barker is quoted on the club’s website saying: “It wasn’t our best performance [against Chippa] and credit must go to the opposition, but there are positives to draw from the match...