Tinkle r made his hart skoon on Wednesday night after his side conceded a late equaliser to SuperSport United to draw the match 1-1.

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is now dik of swak officiating in the PSL.

Tinkler, who was not happy with his team’s performance in the first half, rightly thought they had sealed three points after Khanyisa Mayo’s 49th minute strike gave them a 1-0 lead, before ex-Citizen Lyle Lakay equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time from a free kick.

We keep going ✊ pic.twitter.com/UODme54KVK — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 29, 2024

Tinkler, in his post-match interview with SuperSport, couldn’t hold back his disappointment with the result as well as the standard of refereeing in the league and ultimately the “five points lost”.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder explains: “I have to say something about the referee because I think it’s killing our game.