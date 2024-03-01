Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is now dik of swak officiating in the PSL.
Tinkler made his hart skoon on Wednesday night after his side conceded a late equaliser to SuperSport United to draw the match 1-1.
Tinkler, who was not happy with his team’s performance in the first half, rightly thought they had sealed three points after Khanyisa Mayo’s 49th minute strike gave them a 1-0 lead, before ex-Citizen Lyle Lakay equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time from a free kick.
Tinkler, in his post-match interview with SuperSport, couldn’t hold back his disappointment with the result as well as the standard of refereeing in the league and ultimately the “five points lost”.
The former Bafana Bafana midfielder explains: “I have to say something about the referee because I think it’s killing our game.
“It’s killing the momentum, they’re giving fouls when there’s no fouls, they’re not playing advantage when they should be, goalkeeper’s coming out, he’s running into his own players, he’s running into other players, he’s giving fouls. It kills the complete momentum of the game and week-in, week-out it’s the exact same thing.
“And it’s becoming a little bit tiring and we’re killing our game because of that…”
The draw means City remain in second with SuperSport also on 31 points in third.
It does give Stellies, in fourth, the opportunity to close the gap between them and City to just one point with a game in hand when they host Chippa tonight at 7pm.
While City are off this weekend, Cape Town Spurs are the other Kaapse span in action when they lock horns with TS Galaxy on Sunday at 3.30pm.
Weekend’s PSL Fixtures
Tonight: Stellies v Chippa (7.30pm)
Saturday: Polokwane City v Pirates (5.45pm), Chiefs v Swallows, Richards Bay v Royal AM (both 8pm)
Sunday: CT Spurs v TS Galaxy (3.30pm)