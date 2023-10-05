Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler joked about his impressive record against Kaizer Chiefs after a fourth PSL win in a row over the Soweto giants.
Just three days after beating Cape Town Spurs in Saturday’s iKapa derby, Tinkler’s Citizens went to FNB Stadium and downed Amakhosi 1-0 in Tuesday night’s PSL clash.
Following a derby brace, Khanyisa Mayo scored his fourth goal of the season with a well-directed header to finish Darwin Gonzalez’s run and cross just before the hourmark.
FULL TIME | A big three points on the road! 🔥
TEAM PERFORMANCE 💙💙💙#iamCityFC
With 12 career wins in 24 meetings with Chiefs, Tinkler now has the best managerial record against the Naturena club.
Asked about his happy knack, he smiled: I didn’t even know. As a coach I play to win every game. The fact that I have a good record against Chiefs, it bodes well for my CV, I guess.”
𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥: Khanyisa Mayo
𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭: Darwin Gonzalez
𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: ♾
The win City took their league-points tally to 13 from nine games, with Chiefs on 11 after the same number of matches played.
The Citizens return to action with an away trip to Richards Bay in the league on October 29.