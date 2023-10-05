Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler joked about his impressive record against Kaizer Chiefs after a fourth PSL win in a row over the Soweto giants. Just three days after beating Cape Town Spurs in Saturday’s iKapa derby, Tinkler’s Citizens went to FNB Stadium and downed Amakhosi 1-0 in Tuesday night’s PSL clash.

Following a derby brace, Khanyisa Mayo scored his fourth goal of the season with a well-directed header to finish Darwin Gonzalez’s run and cross just before the hourmark. FULL TIME | A big three points on the road! 🔥



TEAM PERFORMANCE 💙![CDATA[]]>💙![CDATA[]]>💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/PHFf6V0dLX — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 3, 2023 With 12 career wins in 24 meetings with Chiefs, Tinkler now has the best managerial record against the Naturena club. Asked about his happy knack, he smiled: I didn’t even know. As a coach I play to win every game. The fact that I have a good record against Chiefs, it bodes well for my CV, I guess.”