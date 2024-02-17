Cape Town City leapfrogged SuperSport United into second in the DStv Premiership after drawing their game on Saturday against Chippa United in Gqeberha. The result was not enough for Chippa, though, who were looking to put enough of a gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Khanyisa Mayo opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the game, but the Chilli Boys were back level when Elmo Kambindu pulled one back just six minutes later. The early matches have finished in the DStv Premiership 🔚



⚪ SWA 0-1 PLK 🟠

🌶 CHI 1-1 CTC 🔵



Khanyisa Mayo scores another for Cape Town City ⚽#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/6v0Ave5Bz4 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 17, 2024 Despite Eric Tinkler’s team seeing more of the ball, they were not able to get an opening. They finished the game with ten men after midfielder Relebogile Mokhuoane was given his marching orders towards the end of the encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. In the afternoon’s other game, Mokibelo Simon Ramabu scored the only goal of the game as Polokwane City picked up all three points against crisis-hit Moroka Swallows.

Musa Nyatama was on the sidelines for the Dube Birds, with head coach Steve Komphela nowhere to be seen after the club failed to honour their fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows before the league went into hiatus. There is just under ten minutes of regulation time to go in the DStv Premiership ⏱



82' ⚪ SWA 0-1 PLK 🟠

82' 🌶 CHI 1-1 CTC 🔵



📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/6TFZ8jBQRh — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 17, 2024 Club captain Andile Jali and a number of their players had their contracts cut short, leaving the club in turmoil and facing a potential points-deduction that could see them booted the league. On Friday evening, Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United had to settle for a point each from their clash.