The Mother City will become Battle City in the PSL this season. With Cape Town boasting three teams – Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC and newly-promoted Cape Town Spurs in the top flight, their fans can get ready for a klomp derby drama, with no less than six meetings scheduled in the league alone.

Ahead of the season kickoff next week, the coaches of each club are looking forward to the clashes where not only points, but the all-important bragging rights, will be the victors’ spoils. The #DStvPrem Returns



Click below to view the 2023/24 Fixtures:https://t.co/pe8Q2QmAEZ pic.twitter.com/5nkewONt8n — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) July 21, 2023 Sitting on a stage together Spurs boss Shaun Bartlett, his City counterpart Eric Tinkler and Stellies’ Steve Barker – at MultiChoice City in Randburg at Wednesday’s PSL launch for the new season, Bartlett and Tinkler got into a playful war of words. With the well known family feud between Spurs’ Efstathiou brothers and their brother-in-law, City owner John Comitis fuelling that clash and new boys Stellies on the rise, Tinkler fired the first shots.

FAMILY FEUD: CT Spurs and CT City fight. Tinkler says: “We’re looking forward to the derby – the original derby before Stellies arrived. “Spurs got relegated [in 2018], so we called [City v Stellies] the derby. Now we have a derby here and a derby there. “I have both shoulders covered and it obviously puts me in a tight spot.But we’re all looking forward to it – everyone knows the history, the beef.

“There’s a lot of beef and everyone enjoys that. “It always brings a big crowd out.” Bartlett was not going to be outdone by his former Bafana Bafana teammate and is looking to return to the big time with a bang when the teams meet for the first time in the league at the end of December.