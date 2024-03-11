Cape Town Spurs earned yet another crucial log point in their battle for PSL survival when they played to a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday. Still rooted to the bottom of the PSL standings, coach Ernst Middendorp’s team have now picked up eight vital points in their last four matches - two wins and two draws - and are now just two points behind Richards Bay in 15th place.

As for Stellies, the draw means they set a new club record for their longest unbeaten run in all competitions - 16 matches. Bagged a brace: Monnapule Saleng. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix But it was amper not the case, as Spurs threatened to walk away with all three points. The visitors drew first blood when Asenele Velebayi scored in the 43rd minute, with Stellies having to wait until the 68th minute to equalise via a Iqraam Rayners penalty conversion.

They pushed hard for a winner, with Devin Titus hitting the crossbar twice, but it wasn’t to be as Spurs prevented coach Steve Barker’s manne from getting a full house of 12 points in Cape derbies - after they also beat Cape Town City twice and Spurs in the reverse fixture. It finishes one point a piece in the Winelands! Well done Warriors 🛡️#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/SemKZck2Pt — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) March 9, 2024 Staying with derbies, the Soweto derby lived up to expectation on Saturday, with hosts Orlando Pirates klapping Kaizer Chiefs 3-2. Ashley du Preez scored twice for the visitors, while a Monnapule Saleng brace sandwiched a Thabiso Lebitso strike.