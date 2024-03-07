Stellies FC are ruling the roost innie Kaap when it comes to the PSL. Coach Steve Barker’s manne proved that once again by klapping Cape Town City 1-0 on Tuesday night to bag a league double over Eric Tinkler’s manne, after beating them by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture in Stellenbosch.

The men from the Winelands area also beat the Cape’s other PSL team Cape Town Spurs 3-0 in their first match of the season last year. With Spurs coming up again this weekend, Stellies will go out for a clean sweep against their Kaapse opponents this term. Main man: Steve Barker. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Of winning all the derbies, Barker said before the City win: “Firstly, from a log table point of view, they are massive games for us to get points from and to keep us in the position we want to be in come the end of the season. From that point of view, it is massive, and we also want to give our fans something to be pleased about by giving them bragging rights.”

As it stands, Stellies leapfrogged City into second (both teams are on 31 log points) ahead of Pirates’ match against Spurs last night, and still have a game in hand on their rivals. The man for the big occasion ✨ pic.twitter.com/F2HLSBqIeO — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) March 6, 2024 City coach Tinkler was not a happy man with the result, after Devin Titus cashed in on a City mistake to score the only goal of the match. City goalkeeper Darren Keet’s clearance was headed into the path of a Stellies player and as the keeper made his way back to his area, Stellies began a vinnige counter-attack that led to Titus klapping.