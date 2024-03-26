Hello my good football people… Well, what a boring weekend that was! At some stage I found myself in front of the telly watching DSTV Diski Challenge. I must have been desperate.

If I remember right, I saw TS Galaxy reserves losing 2-1 to Moroka Swallows reserves live from Brakpan! My word, barring a second team friendly between Wigan and Stockport in the pissing rain with a cold plastic cup of Bovril on a Tuesday night in North-East England, I couldn’t dream up a less appealing fixture in a less appealing place (Big Up to Brakpantonians ). I tweeted at the time about the standard of football and the realisation right there and then in 90 minutes about how our game has deteriorated over the last couple of decades.

Recruiting: Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Picture: Peter Byrne It really is sh!te. So much obvious talent, but driven by talentless coaches in a corrupt SAFA-led environment. I’m bringing this up, because (wait for it!) we are not alone… The idea of England playing at home against Brazil on Saturday was (unusually) quite an interesting game to look forward to.

There is an argument that the Three Lions have improved over the last couple of years, coming closer to winning the Euros, boasting a squad of world-class players and all that. But for me (and most) it’s just horrible to watch. Shackled: Phil Foden, left, looked average against Brazil. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN Gareth Southgate has to be one of the most cardboard, vanilla, meat-and-two veg kind of guys on the planet!

Do you think he’s ever even farted in front of his missus? How is he still there? Are the old w@nkers in their oak-panelled rooms at the FA that oblivious as to what England have, to understand the opportunity that is being wasted away? While Brazil pitched up with half a team nobody knew? Southgate, meanwhile, (despite the unavailability of a few regulars) had a team of recognised stars at his disposal - players who are doing it week-in-week-out in the Premier League (and La Liga). But they all look so stiff. So stifled, so scared to express themselves in that old-fashioned rigid FA kind of way. It was embarrassing.

Kickstart: City’s Pep Guardiola. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN Could you imaging the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Declan Rice playing together for a Premier League side? They’d be magical… Stick em’ in an England shirt and it all goes flat. There is, however, great news on the horizon for most of us!

Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Thomas Tuchel, Julen Lopetegui, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann “have all have been discussed internally as potential replacements” (according to an inside Man U source). Ange Postecoglou hasn’t been ruled out and most importantly, new (part) owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has assumed control of footballing matters, has targeted Gareth Southgate as his No.1 choice to replace dead man walking Erik Ten Hag. Oh glory be to Sir Jim!

One of the prerequisites for the United job (I seem to remember) is playing entertaining, winning football. Wow! Gareth has got about as much entertainment potential in him as watching a bunch of DA leaders Toyi-Toying at a rally! Oh hold on… that is quite entertaining. Anyyyyyway! Back to business this weekend and that huge cruncher on Sunday as Arsenal travel to the Etihad. My prediction? Well, despite City still not looking as dominant as they’ve been in recent seasons, this will be the moment when master puts pupil to the sword. The start of a relentless Pep run-in to the title.