England boss Gareth Southgate says he is gatvol of Harry Maguire being taken for a gat after the defender scored another own goal in Tuesday night’s 3-1 friendly win over Scotland.
The Manchester United defender came off the bench at the start of the second half to cheers from Scottish fans despite trailing 2-0 to goals from Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.
And Glasgow’s Hampden Park celebrated wildly when Maguire turned a low cross into his eie net in the 67th minute.
🅰️ @BellinghamJude— England (@England) September 13, 2023
⚽️ @HKane
Rounding off our victory in Glasgow! pic.twitter.com/jL7MvZA53R
With fans already taking Maguire laag, Southgate tells Sky Sports: “We’re now in a situation where, because of people in our own country, the opposition think they can have fun with him. What’s that about?”
He adds: “We allow him to be open to that? It’s a joke, an absolute joke. It makes me livid.”
Having stripped Maguire of the club captaincy at the start of the season for his swak performances, Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag will be hoping Lisandro Martinez is fit to face Brighton at Old Trafford when the Premier League resumes on Saturday.
The @PremierLeague is back this weekend 🔙![CDATA[]]>🔴#MUFC || #PL pic.twitter.com/ZvZyz2i4K8— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2023
Martinez picked up an injury in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal ahead of the international break.