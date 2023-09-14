England boss Gareth Southgate says he is gatvol of Harry Maguire being taken for a gat after the defender scored another own goal in Tuesday night’s 3-1 friendly win over Scotland. The Manchester United defender came off the bench at the start of the second half to cheers from Scottish fans despite trailing 2-0 to goals from Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

And Glasgow's Hampden Park celebrated wildly when Maguire turned a low cross into his eie net in the 67th minute.

⚽️ @HKane



Rounding off our victory in Glasgow! pic.twitter.com/jL7MvZA53R — England (@England) September 13, 2023 With fans already taking Maguire laag, Southgate tells Sky Sports: “We’re now in a situation where, because of people in our own country, the opposition think they can have fun with him. What’s that about?” He adds: “We allow him to be open to that? It’s a joke, an absolute joke. It makes me livid.”