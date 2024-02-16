The non-profit organisation’s Love Books campaign aims to couple feeding with reading by raising funds to ensure that over 5000 little ones in 57 creches in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Gauteng have access to food and books in 2024.

Yolanda Jones the Programme Director for Ladles of Love says: “Everyone of us has a desire for our children to see the world, to be exposed to things they’ve never seen before and be wowed by the magic of the universe.

“Yet many of our children will never see beyond their community, except through the stories they’ll get to read, which will take them on journeys beyond what their minds can conceive, without taking a single step.”

The organisation is appealing to the public to sponsor one child with R250, which will be used toward two healthy meals a day and a book to read. You can also make this a monthly contribution and ensure that a child is fed for the year and has books to read.