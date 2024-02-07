After a traumatic childhood, Fatiema Petersen is rising above the noise and has just completed her second children’s book. The 30-year-old mom of two from Crawford is a qualified social worker and the youngest daughter of Cape music legends Madeegha Anders and the late Taliep Petersen.

But what many people do not know is that this is actually her third book. According to Fatiema, she wrote a book when she was just eight years old, trying to get to grips with her father’s second marriage. Unfortunately, her stepmother Najwa Dirk found the book and destroyed it.

Najwa was sentenced to 28 year behind bars for orchestrating Taliep’s December 2006 murder. Fatiema says: “I’ve had the writing bug from a young age. I distinctly remember writing a book around the age of eight years old, titled ‘Susie’s Diary’.” “Susie was, naturally, me writing down my traumas and experiences of living between two households as though I was someone else.

“That book was found and discarded by she who shall not be named. “I felt ashamed, scared I was going to get into trouble and completely judged. “I came home to find nothing hidden under my bed and the writing bug went into hiding behind my selective mutism.”

Her latest book, Breathe In Breathe Out, is set to launch on Saturday, 10 February, and follows her debut book, My Special Lens, released in August 2023. While her first book teaches children how to approach their problems in a positive way, ‘Breathe in Breathe Out’ offers young readers and parents the opportunity to discuss common emotions of vulnerability and self-doubt when growing up. Book cover: Breathe in Breathe Out. Picture: Supplied Her second book was illustrated by a child, adds Fatiema.

She shares: “My hope is to reach more homes and encourage parents to not only read to their little ones but to also teach them the words of human emotions like sadness, self doubt, worthiness and owning our individuality.” When asked what inspired this book, the bubbly author says: “Being a mother, hands down! “Becoming a mother has given me the lessons I needed to learn as a child. The only difference is, now I forge my own path and my environment is stable and safe.

“This has allowed my inner child to heal and subsequently flourish as we navigate the role of motherhood. “Since becoming a mother, I encourage conversations with my son, we explore the feelings and also how to navigate this in a way that is not destructive. “I would like to change the narrative of how we speak to ourselves, how we see our capabilities and that what we have to offer is priceless and unique.”