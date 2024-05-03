This meisie made an entrance at her school’s matric ball that was to die for. But the pupil arriving at her prom in Phoenix, Durban in a casket and hearse has pissed off some social media users, who called it “disrespectful and distasteful.”

The 17-year-old girl arrived at the event held at the Sunford Primary School hall, emerging from a stunning white casket in a black ball gown. The video that has since gone viral shows the larney stretch limo hearse arriving, and several men taking the casket out of the vehicle. The kis is opened and the girl emerges like a butterfly from a cocoon, wearing a black dress.

Speaking to IOL, the girl’s aunt Kadisha Sewduth said it was so sad that her niece was being targeted online. Kadisha explains: “My niece didn’t mean to cause any harm. She wanted to make an appearance at her prom and had no ill-intention. “But now she is being taunted on social media and people failed to realise she is just a 17-year-old girl with feelings and emotions.

“The statement that she is planning her own death is not true. This was a dream which we made a reality, and also, it is also not the first time something like this has been done.” Several memes have also been doing the rounds on social media mocking her niece. KZN Caskets and Coffin owner Jeremiah Naidoo says they meant no disrespect.He says: “This is one of my employee’s nieces who wanted to make a grand entrance at her prom, and I wanted to help by making her dream come true.

“Recently there was another event also in Durban where a singer emerged from a casket and began performing. So we didn’t think it was anything unusual and there was definitely no ill-intentions to disrespect the dead or anyone else.” Lenny Reddy, the owner of Wyebank Funeral Service adds: “We thought the pupils would drive in the hearse like we had a request for this 10 years ago.” Reddy said they didn’t charge for this event and was helping out, which was what they usually did in cases like this.