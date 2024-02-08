Over 200 boekwurms gathered at the Green Point Urban Park on Wednesday in celebration of the 15th annual World Read Aloud Day. The laaities from schools in disadvantaged areas were invited for a fun interactive literature session by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who was joined by several Stormers rugby players and City Librarian staff.

The adults went around and read picture books to the kids while encouraging them to ask questions and interpret the books in their own words. World Read Aloud Day was established by non-profit organisation LitWorld in 2010, with 101 libraries in the City highlighting the importance of reading with comprehension. Christelle Lubbe, head of professional services and programmes, says their focus was on Grade 4 pupils this year because according to statistics, most laaities in this age group could not read with understanding.

Lubbe explains: “On this day, we show children that reading is important and that the activity can be fun. “We have different stories in different languages and by bringing them to the park environment, we take the children out of their normal situations and show that they can learn in so many different ways and see reading as fun and not something they have to do.” The learners – from Vukani Primary, Essenhout Primary, Enkululekweni Primary and Mamre Primary School – also received a meal and a goodie bag with books, as well as books for their school libraries sponsored by Nal’ibali.

RIVETED TO READING: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. In celebration of the 15th annual World Read Aloud Day, 200 learners from schools in disadvantaged areas were invited for a fun interactive literature session at the Green Point Urban Park. Picture: Marsha Dean The City's library mascot, Libby the Bee, interacted with the scholars, a puppet show was held, songs were sung and some teachers were dressed as fairies. Ruhan Nel, Clayton Blommetjies, Seabelo Senatla and Mnombo Zwelendaba from the Stormers each grabbed a book and read passionately to the children, explaining the story as they went along. Mayor Hill-Lewis encouraged mense to make use of the city's libraries, saying: "We have an incredible library service that is free to the public where everyone can go and make use of our wonderful library service.

“I very much enjoyed reading to the schools. I love reading and hope the learners enjoyed it as well.” Wandiswa Mhlungwini, a teacher at Vukani Primary School in Philippi East adds: “We had a great day, it benefited the learners so much because they learned how to listen and also respond to the text. “By looking at their response, it is safe to say that they enjoyed the program today. It also helps them with our weekly Listening and Speaking [class] that we have at school.”