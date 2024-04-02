Containers filled with dangerous chemicals have been recovered from the ocean, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed. It said all the containers were recovered, sealed and posed no risk to the public.

In a statement on Sunday from the Garden Route District Municipality’s Fire Services, Disaster Risk Management, and NSRI Southern Cape, it was confirmed that two containers were detected and recovered along the Mossel Bay coastline. NSRI official: Craig Lambinon. Picture from Tracey Adams video “One [container] washed ashore in Hartenbos and was recovered by the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) Fire and Rescue Services, early on Saturday, March 30. “This container was, however, empty and posed no risk.

“A third container, detected in the Mossel Bay Harbour, and approaching the De Bakke shore, about 700 metres offshore, was recovered by NSRI Mossel Bay, in cooperation with GRDM Fire and Rescue Services, sealed and transferred by GRDM Fire and Rescue Services,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said. He explains that Marclean, who deals with hazardous materials, particularly maritime waste, are involved. A blue container was recovered from Arniston Beach, but was found to be unrelated and posed no risk.

This follows after a 200kg blue sealed container washed ashore along Jongensfontein strand along the South Cape coastline near Stilbaai on Friday. The drum is believed to contain a dangerous chemical. Lambinon said Fire and Rescue Services members in the Garden Route are dealing with the hazardous container.