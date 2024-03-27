Six fishermen who went missing at sea over the weekend have been reunited with their loved ones in what has been called an Easter miracle. The men from Hout Bay, Netreg, Kuils River and Hawston were located on Tuesday after an extensive search and rescue effort that covered more than 80 nautical miles south east of Cape Point.

It is believed that the men went fishing, but as their rubber duck ran out of fuel, they drifted away from the last provided coordinates for help. Other vessels in the area were alerted to be on the lookout, but it was three days before the group was spotted. Miraculously, none reported any injuries as they were rescued from their grey Ballistic 7.8-metre rigid-hull inflatable boat, named “Berta Fishing Experience”. Jason Appel, Matthew Zulu, Rushweld Johnson, Jonathan Jaggers, Joshua Moses and Victor Hudkovic were all smiles on Tuesday as they arrived in Simon’s Town.

Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), says the DFFE Fisheries Patrol vessel Ellen Khuzwayo located and recovered the six missing fishermen in the deep sea off Cape Point. Lambinon says: “They are reportedly all in good health and not injured.” Lambinon lauded the fishermen’s respect they have for the sea as they kept themselves alive and did not try any heroics.

The men were reunited with their families and friends just after 10am at the NSRI’s Simon’s Town base. A tearful reunion as the six fishermen who were rescued on Tuesday were reunited with their relatives. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane A tearful reunion as the six fishermen who were rescued on Tuesday were reunited with their relatives. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Hout Bay skipper, Appel, who appeared to be in shock, said he didn’t know their absence would cause such a gedoente. Appel says: “I was on my way home. I feel nothing, honestly. They thought we were dead, the people who got us couldn’t believe it.”

Hawston resident, Zulu, says it was a few nerve-wrecking days and he thought they were goners. Zulu says: “We prayed, we have a great respect for the sea, always. At sea, I thought, every Easter it is [other] people [who get into trouble], but not us.” Emotional family and friends rushed to the fishermen as they emerged from the base still wearing their fishing gear.

Rushweld’s wife Jaydy, who reported their disappearance on Sunday, says she never gave up hope. Jaydy says: “I had lots of hope because there were a lot of entities who were helping with the search. The NSRI was amazing because they were my point of contact and they got more and more help. “We have three daughters so I also had to stay calm for them because they expected answers.