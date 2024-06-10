A murder charge has been added to the string of cases faced by the taxi boss and businessman Bonke Makalala. On Friday police charged the 33-year-old with another murder charge while in custody.

Makalala was arrested on 10 December at his girlfriend’s house in Pretoria. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said he was linked to various crimes in and around Cape Town ranging from extortion, fraud and intimidation, to murder. On Friday, cops arrested and charged the awaiting trial prisoner with a murder case dating back to 8 October 2020.

“According to reports the victim Anele Nyameli was busy building his flats at Crossroads, Nyanga, when he ran out of nails and went to the nearby shop to borrow money for supplies. On his way back to his flat he was attacked and shot at by unidentified men. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died due to injuries sustained,” van Wyk says. “After following up on information that was received by Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes detectives, the team managed to build a watertight case against 33 year old Bonke Makalala. “He made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate Court on Friday on a charge of murder. Makalala was arrested and charged while in custody in Brandvlei Correctional Centre on Thursday. His case was postponed until Monday (today).”