A Cape Town taxi boss who had been on the run was arrested in Pretoria at the weekend. Police say the high-profile businessman appeared at the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a string of crimes committed in Nyanga and other provinces.

Bonke Makalala had been sought by the police for murder, attempted murder and extortion and other crimes including impersonating a police official. He runs transport, cleaning services, construction, supply and delivery and logistics businesses. According to his website, Makalala comes from Tsomo where he was a taxi driver and started Makalala Trans in 2013.

PORTFOLIO: Makalala Trans is one of Makalala’s businesses. Picture: Facebook Makalala had been in hiding when the police swooped in on him. He was nabbed on Sunday in a joint operation between Western Cape Provincial Detectives, Pretoria National Intervention Unit, Eastern Cape and Head Office Crime Intelligence. According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the suspect is linked to various serious crimes in and around Cape Town ranging from extortion and fraud, to intimidation, murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Van Wyk says: “Information received indicated that the target was moving between the Eastern Cape, East London and Pretoria. “Detailed investigations and following up on intelligence led the SAPS members to a premises in Metro Park Parow Mound, East Silver Lakes, Pretoria where he was hiding to evade arrest. “The adult man was identified as the prime suspect and arrested on the various warrants of arrests for a Nyanga murder and double attempted murder case, which was issued against the perpetrator.

“Further warrants issued were for a Mfuleni case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and an Ocean View matter, impersonating a police official.” Van Wyk explains that cops had received a tip-off about Makalala’s whereabouts. He adds: “SAPS members worked around the clock to follow up information received and to secure the arrest, which also led to the successful confiscation of one 9mm Glock pistol with 15 rounds, laptops, cellular telephones, a white Ford Ranger and vehicle documents.