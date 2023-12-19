A taxi boss who was arrested in Gauteng for crimes committed around Cape Town has cases in three courts this week. On Monday Bonke Makalala and co-accused Odwa Nyabali made a brief and quiet appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court.

Journalists, family members and police officers who were waiting outside the courtroom were not informed when they would step into the dock. According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the pair appeared on firearm-related charges. IMPERSONATING A COP: Bonke Makalala. Van Wyk says: “The 33-year-old male and 25-year-old female were arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. They were arrested on February 5, 2020, in Fountain Way. They appeared on Monday.”

“The State opposes bail pending a murder case in Athlone Magistrate’s Court. The case was postponed until December 28.” Last Thursday, Makalala appeared at Athlone for murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. This morning he will be back in the same court for a bail application.

And on Wednesday, the taxi boss is expected to appear in Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court for allegedly impersonating a police officer. Van Wyk says on 10 December at about 6am, a joint operation was held between Western Cape Provincial Detectives, the Pretoria National Intervention Unit, Eastern Cape and Head Office Crime Intelligence to apprehend “a high-profile taxi boss” linked to various serious crimes in and around Cape Town ranging from extortion, fraud and intimidation, to murder, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. The officer explains: “Information received indicated that the target was moving between the Eastern Cape, East London and Pretoria. Detailed investigation and following up on intelligence, led the SAPS members to a premises in Metro Park Parow Mound, East Silver Lakes, Pretoria where he was hiding to evade arrest.

“The adult man was identified as the prime suspect and arrested on the various warrants of arrests for a Nyanga murder and double attempted murder case which was issued against the perpetrator. “Further warrants issued were for a Mfuleni case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and an Ocean View matter, impersonating a police official.” Van Wyk said cops worked around the clock to follow up information received and to secure the arrest, which also led to the successful confiscation of one 9mm Glock pistol along with 15 rounds of ammunition, laptops, cellphones, a white Ford Ranger and vehicle documents.