The murder trial for slain Mitchells Plain teen Zanton Basson that was due to start on Monday was postponed because the defence was not ready. The 17-year-old died in November 2022 after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest by Micarlo Grove, 22.

The two friends were at Westgate Mall, and Grove allegedly became angry after Zanton checked him for being rude to an older person. On Trail: Murder-accused Micarlo Grove. Picture supplied Grove was previously granted bail of R5000 in March 2023 and instructed to not make contact with the family of the deceased, or any of the witnesses, and was banned from entering Mitchells Plain. The matter was postponed in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Monday after Grove’s Legal Aid lawyer indicated that he was not ready to proceed yet.

The case was postponed to 19 June 2024 for the trial to start. Outside court, Zanton’s family expressed their disappointment, with his ouma, Glynis saying that the court should have made better arrangements regarding the trial. “This lawyer had another case and he wasn't prepared for this one. This has been running since 2022 till now, it is a bit of a concern,” she said.

Fears: Zanton’s ouma, Glynis is worried. Picture: Byron Lukas The family also previously expressed concern regarding the president magistrate, Mary Jacwa. In June 2023, she was accused of favoured criminals committing serious offences. This was after she ruled that the suspects in the Chad Basson murder trial were not guilty.