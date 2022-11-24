A top pupil from Mitchells Plain has died tragically after being stabbed by a friend at Westgate Mall. The heartbroken family of Zanton Basson, 17, say they are devastated by his death and are still reeling in shock.

Ouma Glynnis, 53, says the Grade 11 pupil from Rocklands High had recently obtained a spot on the Junior City Council, and was earmarked as the next head boy. The friendly teen, who had been staying with his father in Morgan Village, went to Westgate Mall with his friend Carlo Grove on Friday. TOP ACHIEVER: Teen Zanton “We didn’t really know him and they were not friends for long,” Glynnis explains.

“On Friday he went with his friend to the bank and we are not sure of the details, but we were told the friend was a recovering addict and Zanton had corrected him about being disrespectful when he took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.” Mom Monette, 34, says her son was rushed to Mitchells Plain Melomed where he was stabilised before moved to Gatesville Melomed. “They said he was lucky as the knife missed his heart and I sat with him,” Monette says.

“He said: ‘Mommy I am only going to be in hospital for a week and then I am going to write my exam’. “In a minute everything changed and he just started slipping,” she adds. “The staff tried to resuscitate him for an hour but he did not make it and he died three minutes before 1am on Saturday.”

REMEMBERED: A memorial site for Zanton Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirms: “Lentegeur police are investigating a case of murder after a boy was stabbed and killed at a shopping complex. “A 22-year-old male suspect was arrested and detained at Lentegeur SAPS.” Glynnis says that after the arrest, she visited the Grove family who were also hartseer.

“I spoke to his father and they said they could not believe it but that he must take the punishment that is coming to him. “I went to court on Monday and the case was postponed to December 13 and the magistrate told him he must get a legal aid lawyer if he wants to apply for bail,” she says. SAD: Classmates put flowers on his desk Monette says their home has been filled with friends since Zanton’s death while learners at his school placed flowers on his empty desk on Monday.