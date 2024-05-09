Capriccio Private School students in Milnerton will join in U-turn's 'A Night on the Streets’ campaign on May 18. U-turn is a non-profit that was founded in 1997 and aims to give homeless people the skills to overcome homelessness.

Its chief communications officer Valerie Govender said these compassionate kids will sleep in their school playground from 18:00 to 6:00 the next morning to support the homeless in the neighbourhood. On the day, business executives, legislators, city officials, and key influencers are also expected to sleep on the streets of Claremont to raise awareness about homelessness and support U-turn’s efforts. To accommodate everyone, a virtual event with Quicket tickets is available, allowing attendees to sleep in their own backyards.

Capriccio Private School’s Principal, Rosina Lee-Warden, emphasised the need of teaching kindness and empathy in her kids, especially for those who are vulnerable and less fortunate. “This campaign presents an invaluable opportunity for our students to not only learn about an important social issue but also to actively contribute towards its alleviation,” Lee-Warden said. According to the Western Cape government, there are at least 14,000 homeless people in the greater Cape Town area. The government dissuaded people from giving money to the homeless.