The launch of a new Homeless Support Centre in Strand is another step in U-turn Homeless Ministries' commitment to assist those living on the street. The centre in Strand is the latest addition to U-turn’s operations in the province, which have been running successfully for 27 years.

U-turn has already established itself as a beacon of hope and support for individuals experiencing homelessness in both the Western Cape and Gauteng. Valerie Govender, Chief Communications Officer at U-turn Homeless Ministries says this is a reflection of their commitment to supporting the homeless on their journey towards independence and stability. Cares: Valerie Govender believes in power of rehab. Picture supplied Govender says clients will receive the holistic support they need to rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society.

“We believe in the transformative power of rehabilitation and are committed to helping individuals break free from the cycle of homelessness,” she says. Through a unique 4-phased rehabilitative process, U-turn has achieved an impressive success rate, with almost 90% of homeless individuals remaining sober, housed, and employed following the completion of the U-turn programme. “There are several homeless hotspots across the city and we are excited to be operational in another area identified as a hotspot,” Govender explains.