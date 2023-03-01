The man accused of killing Rocklands High pupil Zanton Basson is still trying to gain his freedom. Micarlo Grove, 22, appeared in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he faces a murder charge for allegedly stabbing the 17-year-old.

Grove, a friend of Zanton’s, is accused of stabbing the youngster in the chest after he corrected him for being rude to an elderly person. The incident took place at Westgate Mall in November. Zanton later died in hospital due to the stab wound. TRAGIC: Zanton Basson was killed. In February during his bail application, the accused’s lawyer told the court that his client was a first-time offender and should be granted bail.

However, the court found that this, and Micarlo’s claims that his child and family was financially dependent on him, were not good enough reasons for him to be set free, as the charge against him was extremely serious. On Tuesday, his bail bid continued and the matter of where he would stay should he be granted bail was raised. The State and the defence then agreed that the investigation should continue and the case was postponed.

Further arguments on the bail application will be heard on March 7. Glynnis Basson, Zanton’s ouma, tells the Daily Voice that Micarlo should stay in jail. “Up to now he is showing no remorse and that makes me very angry,” she said.