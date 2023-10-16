While concerns have been raised about the murder trial of slain Rocklands High learner Zanton Basson, the family remains hopeful that “justice will be revealed”. The 17-year-old who would have been in matric this year, died in November 2022 after he was stabbed in the chest by his friend Micarlo Grove, 22, after Zanton allegedly checked him for being rude to an elderly person.

On Friday, Grove made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court A, where the trial was set to begin. However, Magistrate Mary Jacwu postponed the trial to November 24, to be able to finish off her remaining awaiting trials so that she could concentrate on the murder trial. The family previously stated that they did not want Magistrate Jacwu to preside over the trial. It comes after the community criticised her for allegedly not ruling in the interest of the victims and their families and often “siding with the accused” by giving them bail for example.

Magistrate Jacwu said mense were welcome to appeal her decisions. ACCUSED OF MURDER: Micarlo Grove, 22. On Friday outside court, Zanton’s ouma Glynis, who has faithfully been attending all of Grove’s court appearances, told the Daily Voice that even though there is still concern, they are hopeful of a fair trial. “I am in better spirits because I know that God doesn’t sleep and I know that justice will be revealed, not served, but revealed,” she explained.