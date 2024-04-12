Dutch runners from the Run4Schools Foundation are aiming to raise R600 000 for four schools in Mitchells Plain at the TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon. The money raised will be used for in-school programmes, to upgrade infrastructure and for after-school activities at Alpine Primary, Northwood Primary, Tafelsig Primary and Cascade Primary schools.

The 56km Ultra Marathon will take place on Saturday with 14 000 runners expected, with the half marathon featuring around 18 000 athletes on for Sunday. A member of the management team at the Run4Schools Foundation, Kaylin Cedras, said there is a lack of resources in their community and being able to provide funds for schools is one of their greatest goals. Big heart: Kaylin Cendras. Picture supplied “I come from Mitchells Plain. Born and raised in a place most people fear. You witness your younger self in those pupils you work with and being able to instil hope within them puts a smile on my face. It’s meaningful and that’s why they lay deep in my heart,” she says.

Principal of Alpine Primary School, Natasha Pather, says they are grateful for what the Run4Schools Foundation is doing. “Our vision is to create as many extra-mural and co-curricular activities as possible because it will keep the pupils off the street. The area in which Alpine is situated is riddled with violence. We are creating opportunities for pupils to be safe but also for them to hone their skills,” she says. The Run4Schools Foundation started in Mitchells Plain two decades ago.

The foundation started after founder Leslie Pangemanan visited South Africa from the Netherlands and saw the need for sports development and an upgrade of school facilities in the area. Pangemanan said they are now at four schools, reaching out to 5000 pupils on a daily basis. “I always like to help, assist and inspire children and I feel emotional that we are still able to mean something,” he says.

Pangemanan says that he ran one of his top times last year and wants to run for a silver medal again. “I am 51 and I won’t break records anymore, but I put my heart on the line. Runners should run for more than themselves and cherish every moment,” he said. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, added: “Cape Town has become a runner’s paradise and we’re proud to be a preferred destination for road running.