As the sun rises on Saturday morning, 199 athletes will try and conquer Cape Town’s most iconic landmark to raise R1 million for charity. Taking part in the annual Table Mountain Cableway Charity Challenge, runners will summit the mountain as many times as they can during a 12-hour period.

Once they’ve reached the top, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will be on hand to get the runners back down again via the cableway so they can tackle the 5.5km run back up to the top once again. The Challenge was first organised in 2009 and has to date raised close to R9m for various charities. The initiative is the brainchild of the Just Do It (JDI) Foundation.

Giselle Esau, Executive Manager of Brand and Marketing at TMACC, says: “We’re thrilled to be back this year and we’re revved for another opportunity to work with the JDI Foundation to bring value to our beneficiaries.” Proceeds from the event will be handed over to Nature Connect, Home from Home, and Ons Plek, while 10% of the proceeds will go to Wilderness Search and Rescue. Last year’s event was held virtually and raised R1 041 173.