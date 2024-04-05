An alleged member of the Fancy Boys gang is expected to appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Americans gang boss, Mogamat Sadeka Madatt, who was shot and killed this week. Police have confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday as the 55-year-old was being laid to rest.

According to eyewitnesses, Madatt was shot as he returned to the Kapteinsklip Informal Settlement where he lives on Monday afternoon around 5pm. Laid to rest: In Mowbray. Picture: screen grab He had walked with a friend to collect money from an ATM and buy food when he was spotted by members of the rival gang. His wife Malikah, 38, told the Daily Voice that her husband was not involved in gang activities anymore.

Witnesses claim Sadeka fought with the gunman and in the struggle a shot was fired and he was hit in his hand and chest. They rushed him to Mitchell’s Plain Day Hospital but Malikah says he died as they arrived at the facility. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the arrest and says: “Kindly be advised that a 38-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder and is due to make a court appearance in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrates’ Court once charged.” Sadeka’s janazaah was held in Manenberg and was laid to rest at the Mowbray Cemetery.