Tears flowed in Mitchells Plain on Monday as former Americans gang boss, Mogamat Sadeka Madatt, was shot and killed in Kapteinsklip. Angry residents living in the informal settlement in Tafelsig claim the 55-year-old man was assassinated by members of the Fancy Boys gang, who are trying to take over the drug turf formerly run by the Ugly Americans gang.

Madatt’s hartseer wife, Malikah, 38, says after spending years living a glamorous gang lifestyle, Sadeka had retired and lived a quiet life in a one-bedroom shack in recent years. When Daily Voice visited the informal settlement on Tuesday, residents could be seen lining up at the couple’s hokkie, saying they had been left traumatised after watching Madatt fight for his life as his blood spilt on the ground. According to a 37-year-old eyewitness, who asked not to be named, Madatt had accompanied him to Rocklands just after 5pm where the two men visited an ATM and then went to fetch food by his (witness) mother’s house.

“We went over the (train) line and Sadeka didn’t care to be scared because he wasn't bymekaar with anything. I saw dinge wasn’t lekker because there were lots of Fancy Boys around and just as we came back to the kamp, he went home then came out to light an entjie. The four guys came to me and asked who is the person that sells tik and then just shot him for no reason,” the witness says. Brother: Kaldimola Madatt killed in 2022. Pictures: Leon Lestrade and supplied Other witnesses claim Madatt fought with the gunmen and in the struggle, a shot was fired into his hand and chest. They rushed him to Mitchells Plain Day Hospital where Malikah says her husband died upon arrival. “He had just come home with the food and I was putting the pot on when he went out for a lighter and that is when I heard the skote and the people came to tell me. The community took him to the hospital but he died before we could get there.”

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Poje, confirms the shooting and says Madatt died of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. ”The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of ongoing investigation. The motive is believed to be gang-related. No arrests have been made yet.” Sadeka, who was the younger brother of Kaldimola “Dimes” Madatt made headlines in 2008 after he was convicted of smokkeling drugs and uncut diamonds.

Madatt and three co-accused - Mogamat Richards, Rashied Richards and Madatt’s wife Zakira Madatt - were arrested in 2005 in connection with drug dealing and diamond smuggling in police sting operations. Madatt was found in possession of 1kg of cocaine with a street value of R500 000 and two uncut 13 carat diamonds valued at R82 700. He later pleaded guilty to all the charges while his co-accused were acquitted.

At the age of 39, he was sentenced to 10 years in the mang at the Cape Town Regional Court. In November 2022, Dimes was killed in a hail of bullets in a suspected gang hit outside his home in Rocklands. Malikah says the death of Dimes affected her husband badly.