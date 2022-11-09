An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of former Americans gang boss Kaldimola “Dimes” Madatt. The 56-year-old Dimes, as he was known to many, was shot and killed on Sunday in “Ghost Town” in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain.

Police have now arrested a 32-year-old man for his murder. According to a Daily Voice source, Dimes and his guard left a house in North West Street after he is understood to have received a call that mense were on their way to kill him. HIT: Former Americans dik ding was killed in Rocklands on Sunday. Picture: Leon Knipe The source revealed that when the former laanie and his security made their way out of the house, as many as seven shooters pulled up in a white Toyota Etios and a red bakkie and opened fire.

Dimes sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. A 40-year-old man, whose identity is not known yet, also sustained a gunshot wound to his left hip but was taken to hospital for further medical treatment. Dimes was buried according to Muslim rites on Tuesday.

He is the brother of convicted drug dealer and diamond smuggler Moegamat Sadaka Madatt, an alleged Americans gang boss. GONE: Dimes was buried according to Muslim rites Meanwhile, Mitchells Plain residents fear that Dimes’ death will lead to a full-scale war among skollies. Residents, speaking to IOL on condition of anonymity for their safety, said the area remains volatile.

“Dimes being gunned down is going to lead to a big war. We do not know what to do.” “We are scared. Gangsters from other areas have been in Rocklands since the murder. “Nuwe gesiggies is net moeilikheid,” the resident said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the arrest of the suspect who now face charges of murder and attempted murder. “The motive for the attack is gang-related,” he says. “Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder for investigation.