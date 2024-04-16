South African comedy giants were celebrated at the 11th Annual Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards held in Johannesburg over the weekend. Hosted in partnership with Mrs. Ball’s, LIFT, Comedy Central, and One-eyed Jack, the event crowned Mzansi’s cream-of-the-crop comedic talents.

Among them was our very own living legend, Marc Lottering, who received the Hall of Fame Award for his amazing work, since first breaking into the industry in 1997. It was a special moment when Alfred Adriaan went on stage to recognise the South African comedic genius. Living legend: Marc Lottering. Picture: Supplied/ Thekiso Mokhele Marc has written over 20 one-man shows and created three critically acclaimed musicals. He is also the recipient of two Fleur de Cap Awards and a Naledi Award.

Marc says: “Leading up to Saturday, I was calm and very cool about the whole thing. I desperately wanted to remain cool. But as they were about to announce my Award, Alfred Adriaan was brought up onstage to say few words about me. “It's a weird thing to sit in a room and hear what people have to say about you and your career and how it's impacted the industry. It was very emotional. I nearly lost it as the entire audience got up onto their feet. “I was serious in my speech when I said that awards cannot define one and I mostly don't win these things. But to receive this on Saturday night was beyond special.