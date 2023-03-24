If you are in the mood for some comedy then head down to the Baxter Theatre and catch Marc Lottering starring in So I Wrote That Musical, which is his brand-new stand-up comedy show.
Marc has just come out of his smash hit musical Aunty Merle: Things Get Real, which was seen by more than 40 000 mense and was the third musical penned by him.
In his new solo stand-up show, SA’s favourite comedian shares hilarious stories as he reflects on the crazy process of moving between the worlds of stand-up comedy and full-scale musicals.
And as usual, Lottering will weave in his views on the madness of current South African life.
So I Wrote That Musical initially runs for a limited season in the Baxter Concert Hall, from March 21 until April 1.
The show returns to the Baxter later this year to accommodate Muslim fans, who are currently fasting for Ramadaan.
Tickets cost R190 to R220 at Webtickets.