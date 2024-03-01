Among the list of comedic greats are a few of Cape Town gems who have been doing sterling work on stage.

The nominees for the 11th annual Comics’ Choice Awards have been announced.

This year, Celeste Ntuli, Robby Collins, Sifiso Nene, Dalin Oliver and Vafa Naraghi lead the pack with three nods each, while Marc Lottering will be honoured with the prestigious Hall Of Fame Award, celebrating his remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, and marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry.

Lottering’s career, spanning over two decades, has been pivotal in bringing to light the diverse nuances of South African culture, humour and everyday life, making him not just a comedian, but a cherished national storyteller.

But for Lottering, the biggest award is seeing bums in seats and the laughs night after night.