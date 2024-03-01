The nominees for the 11th annual Comics’ Choice Awards have been announced.
Among the list of comedic greats are a few of Cape Town gems who have been doing sterling work on stage.
This year, Celeste Ntuli, Robby Collins, Sifiso Nene, Dalin Oliver and Vafa Naraghi lead the pack with three nods each, while Marc Lottering will be honoured with the prestigious Hall Of Fame Award, celebrating his remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, and marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry.
Lottering’s career, spanning over two decades, has been pivotal in bringing to light the diverse nuances of South African culture, humour and everyday life, making him not just a comedian, but a cherished national storyteller.
But for Lottering, the biggest award is seeing bums in seats and the laughs night after night.
Marc jokes: “Awards don’t matter, until you get one! I’ve been doing the things for more than two decades, so it feels fantastic to be acknowledged.
“I have to say that whilst I am thrilled about the award, for me, bigger awards will always be the audiences that come to the theatre night after night... that’s more valuable than gold. That’s why I do what I do, I will always be grateful.”
Spread over 12 categories, the nominees will learn their fate on 13 April in Joburg.
Fans can cast their votes at www.comicschoice.com before 31 March.