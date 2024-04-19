Alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has called on the Western Cape High Court to ensure he has a fair trial as he plans to lodge a bail application. Modack and his co-accused returned to the dock this week for the mammoth underworld trial in which they face over 100 charges including murder, attempted murder, money laundering, racketeering and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The group are also accused of orchestrating the assassination of slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. In the letter addressed to Judge Robert Henney, Modack says his rights to a fair trial are being infringed upon based on his alleged inability to access the case docket. The letter reads: “I have together with various legal representatives, requested on numerous occasions that I be afforded the opportunity to have insight into the whole docket.

“I confirm that to date hereof that I did not have insight in the docket. I was given Legal Aid representation and the Legal Aid representative had very little time to prepare and at no stage was he in a position to properly consult with me taking into account the totality of all the evidence. “Notwithstanding and without taking into regard the complexity of the matter and the volume of documents to read and consult, I was compelled to proceed with the trial in the matter and I confirm my constant inability to prepare and to provide proper instructions to my lawyer.” He says consultations with Advocate Bash Sibda are short and interrupted by the prison officials and cops.